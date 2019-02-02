Is big tech ready to spawn a Netflix for video gamers?

Major companies such as Microsoft and Verizon are exploring how to replace game downloads with Internet-based game services, hoping to do for video gaming what Netflix and Spotify have done with TV and music. Instead of being run directly from a device, high-quality games of the future could be streamed from a data center, with most of the computations and image rendering being performed by powerful servers many miles away before being piped online to players' phones, PCs and consoles.