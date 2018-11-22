I live with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri. Here's how to choose the right one.

The bigger problem is privacy. Google's endgame is always getting you to spend more time with its services, so it can gather more data to target ads at you. Like Alexa, Google Assistant keeps a recording of all your queries — every time you ask it to turn off the lights. Google treats this kind of like your internet search history and uses it to target ads elsewhere. (Thankfully, it still keeps data from its Nest thermostat and home security division separate.) The potential upside is that when Google discovers your habits in all that data, it might be able to better automate your home — such as what time all the lights should be off.