Apple is the latest tech giant looking for a home away from home

The company established a significant footprint in the city when it acquired Beats Electronics in 2014 for $3 billion in an effort to enter into the streaming music space. At the time, Beats had roughly 700 employees in Culver City, and Apple was expected to lay off roughly 200 workers in 2014. Since then, Apple has been hiring to build up its efforts in video. One recent hire is Tamara Hunter, Apple’s head of casting for worldwide video, previously head of feature casting for Sony Pictures Entertainment.