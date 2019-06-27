Mark Zuckerberg to regulators: We need your help to protect elections

Adding to the difficulty of reining in misinformation, social media platforms are being forced to grapple with the relatively new threat of so-called deep fakes, often realistic video or audio that is fabricated using artificial intelligence. Zuckerberg said the company is currently “evaluating” its policies around deep fakes and indicated they might fall into a category of their own. “I think it’s likely sensible to have a different policy and to treat this differently than how we treat normal false information on the internet,” he said.