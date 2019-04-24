Facebook says settling FTC investigation could cost up to $5 billion

Although the amount of money at issue in the talks with the states couldn’t be learned, states have a track record of extracting significant penalties from companies for wrongdoing, most notably a sweeping $246-billion settlement with the tobacco industry in the 1990s. In September, Uber paid $148 million to 50 states and the District of Columbia to settle claims related to a large-scale data breach in 2016 that exposed the personal information of more than 25 million of its U.S. users.