Uber and Lyft drivers swarm Sacramento as lawmakers advance gig workers’ rights bill

Disagreement within the gig workers’ ranks was on display Tuesday afternoon when pro- and anti-AB5 drivers rallied outside the Capitol. The majority of the drivers who showed up on Tuesday were seeking changes to the bill that would echo the compromise the tech companies are attempting to discuss with labor groups. They were organized through a coalition funded by the California Chamber of Commerce, called the I’m Independent Coalition, as well as Uber and Lyft. Uber drivers received in-app notifications inviting them and their families “and anyone you know who also has a stake in maintaining driver flexibility” to rally on Tuesday, ahead of the hearing.