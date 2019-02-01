Immigrant tech workers struggle to get H-1B visas under Trump: 'I’ve never felt so helpless'

The delays in processing H-1Bs paired with the backlog of green card applications from Indian and Chinese citizens also make it incredibly risky to try to switch jobs. Because of the delays in processing applications, there’s little guarantee that the petition to transfer an H-1B visa will be approved or approved in time. Even if it is approved, workers from those countries have to restart the green card application process, which puts them at the back of the decades-long line again. As a result, workers often feel stuck at their current company, sometimes in a situation where they are being underpaid or mistreated.