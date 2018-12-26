Despite U.S. crackdown, China's Huawei ships more smartphones than ever

China's largest privately held company and the world's second-biggest smartphone maker said its phone shipments increased more than 30% from last year. "In the global smartphone market, Huawei has gone from being dismissed as a statistical 'other' to ranking among the top 3 players in the world," Huawei said in a statement, according to CNET. Earlier this year, Huawei topped Apple in the number of smartphone units shipped, and it ranks behind only one other company, Samsung.