Apple debuts new iPad Air and iPad mini, which work with Apple Pencil stylus

The company debuted a new iPad Air with a 10.5-inch screen, bringing back a model that was phased out when Apple launched the iPad Pro a few years ago. That screen is larger than the 9.7-inch, $329 model designed for education that Apple launched last year. The iPad mini, a device for which some consumers have been seeking an upgrade, continues to use a 7.9-inch screen. The larger iPad introduced Monday supports the company’s Smart Keyboard. Both new devices work with the Apple Pencil stylus and include a faster A12 processor, a step up from the A10 chip used in last year’s education model.