Is this the year that TV broke TV? The great fragmentation and why peak TV didn't die

Forget arguments about when and how peak TV will peak. Judging from the last 12 months, it doesn’t appear we’re anywhere close to the summit. More interesting is what’s been happening below those lofty heights. After a decade or more of seismic shifts across the industry, 2018 became the year television broke TV. The very structure of the medium morphed and changed so rapidly over the last year that we still haven’t wrapped our heads — or attention spans — around exactly what it is we’re watching.