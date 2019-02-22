Microsoft workers push against selling augmented-reality headsets to Army

The internal revolt at Microsoft highlights the heightened activism among employees at tech giants and follows similar uprisings at Amazon.com Inc. and at Alphabet Inc.’s Google, where workers have bristled over their companies’ business relationships with the U.S. military or law enforcement agencies. Google, for example, opted last year against renewing one of its own contracts with the Pentagon — a partnership to develop image-recognition tools for drones — because employees felt the tech giant shouldn’t be in the “business of war,” they said at the time.