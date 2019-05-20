T-Mobile and Sprint soar as FCC chairman says he'll recommend merger

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai said Monday he would recommend approval of the $26.5-billion T-Mobile US Inc.-Sprint Corp. merger, after the companies made commitments including asset sales and rural-service guarantees. Shares of both companies jumped in pre-market trading after the announcement.
The promises include the sale of one of their prepaid brands, a three-year buildout of their 5G network, and a reiterated pledge not to raise prices while the network is being constructed. The new pledges follow talks with the FCC.
Bloomberg News reported the coming concessions Sunday, and Reuters reported Monday morning that an announcement was imminent. Sprint shares jumped 25% in early trading, while T-Mobile rose 5.4%.
“Two of the FCC’s top priorities are closing the digital divide in rural America and advancing United States leadership in 5G, the next generation of wireless connectivity,” Pai said in a statement Monday. “The commitments made today by T-Mobile and Sprint would substantially advance each of these critical objectives.”
The concessions come after the deal stoked concerns of reduced competition in the wireless industry because the number of major players would fall from four to three. The FCC and the Department of Justice both have to sign off on the transaction. The FCC’s 180-day review is scheduled to end in June.
Selling off part of the prepaid business — under which wireless customers pay as they go rather than taking out subscriptions — might help soothe concerns raised by some state attorneys general. They fear that a consolidated, three-carrier market would harm low-income customers by curbing choices and raising prices. People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News last week that the companies were considering the separation and potential sale of the prepaid business.
Under the newly agreed plan, the companies would hive off Sprint’s Boost brand while keeping the Virgin Mobile and T-Mobile Metro labels. The three together make up the largest segment of the U.S. pay-as-you-go market, with about a 42% share. These services are popular among people with little or no access to credit.
A Boost Mobile founder, Peter Adderton, whose business was acquired by Sprint when it merged with Nextel Communications in 2006, has urged regulators to have the companies sell one of the brands to preserve competition. He said last year he would like to bid for the divested brand.
T-Mobile Chief Executive John Legere last month disputed a report that regulators told the companies that the deal, as structured, would be opposed. Since then, Legere and Sprint Chairman Marcelo Claure have visited officials in Washington, pitching the deal. They argue that the new company could provide competition to cable companies with in-home broadband, as well as beat Verizon Communications Inc. and AT&T Inc. in developing a nationwide 5G network.
For T-Mobile owner Deutsche Telekom AG, the takeover would add scale to the German carrier’s fastest-growing unit, giving it more clout to challenge AT&T and Verizon. Deutsche Telekom CEO Tim Hoettges has argued that T-Mobile would still be well positioned if the deal is rejected.
Deutsche Telekom shares rose as much as 1.2% in Frankfurt on Monday. Shares of SoftBank Group Corp., which owns Sprint, rose 0.4% as of 4:20 p.m. in Tokyo.