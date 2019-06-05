Amid harassment complaints, YouTube says it will remove more white supremacist content

Amid a fresh torrent of criticism for inconsistent enforcement of its rules prohibiting hate speech and harassment, YouTube announced plans Wednesday to take down some hateful content, including videos endorsing white supremacy and Holocaust denial.
The new rules, which YouTube outlined in a blog post,prohibit videos “alleging that a group is superior in order to justify discrimination, segregation, or exclusion” based on race, gender, caste, religion, sexual orientation and other protected categories. Google-owned YouTube said it would begin scrubbing offending videos from its servers, and accounts that repeatedly cross the line will be subject to sanctions including exclusion from revenue sharing and total suspension.
YouTube’s move came a day after the company’s initial decision to take no enforcement action against popular right-wing commentator Steven Crowder. Vox Media journalist Carlos Maza had accused Crowder of homophobic, racist harassment. In response Tuesday, YouTube said Crowder’s videos fell within the range of acceptable debate.
“Our teams spent the last few days conducting an in-depth review of the videos flagged to us, and while we found language that was clearly hurtful, the videos as posted don’t violate our policies,” YouTube said in one of a series of tweets responding to Maza.
The decision sparked an uproar that apparently caught YouTube officials by surprise. The company amended its stance Wednesday, suspending Crowder’s channel from revenue-sharing in light of “a pattern of egregious actions [that] has harmed the broader community.” To get back in good standing, YouTube said, Crowder would need to address the pattern of bad behavior on his channel and specifically remove a link to his e-commerce store that sold T-shirts emblazoned with a homophobic slur.
The policy shift may not be enough to stifle criticism. A close reading of the new rules shows a familiar reluctance to punish offending creators without overwhelming justification, and a desire to finesse tough calls. Though the prohibition on neo-Nazi speech is clear cut, YouTube said it will not ban "borderline content and harmful misinformation such as videos promoting a phony miracle cure for a serious illness, or claiming the earth is flat," but attempt to tamp down circulation by limiting promotion of those videos. Channels that produce occasional hateful content can accumulate “strikes” rather than receiving a first-time ban.
The company’s response has done little to placate Maza, who said Crowder’s videos resulted in “a wall of homophobic/racist” abuse on his social media pages.
"YouTube cares more about engagement than queer people. … It makes me feel hopeless, it makes me feel furious, it makes me feel incredibly betrayed by a platform that claims to care about LGBT communities.” Maza said in an interview. “It doesn’t matter how many rules you have on the books if you don’t actually enforce them.”
Crowder has defended himself in videos, saying his comments were "friendly ribbing," and he accused Vox of trying to "silence voices that they don't like." He did not respond to a request for comment.