Amid harassment complaints, YouTube says it will remove more white supremacist content

The policy shift may not be enough to stifle criticism. A close reading of the new rules shows a familiar reluctance to punish offending creators without overwhelming justification, and a desire to finesse tough calls. Though the prohibition on neo-Nazi speech is clear cut, YouTube said it will not ban "borderline content and harmful misinformation such as videos promoting a phony miracle cure for a serious illness, or claiming the earth is flat," but attempt to tamp down circulation by limiting promotion of those videos. Channels that produce occasional hateful content can accumulate “strikes” rather than receiving a first-time ban.