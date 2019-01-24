Mark Zuckerberg's personal charity is part of a push to steer $500 million to affordable housing

Once raised, $500 million of the funding will be managed by a nonprofit group, the Local Initiative Support Corp., which uses public and private funds to help finance community development projects. The nonprofit estimates that a fund of that size could help preserve or develop 8,000 units of affordable housing in the next five to 10 years. The funds will be deployed as loans “so the dollars will also potentially recirculate and get to be redeployed,” said Judith Bell, the vice president of programs at the San Francisco Foundation.