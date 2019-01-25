Zwift’s new esports league is like pro cycling. Only without crashes. Or turning

Cycling is a tactical team sport, where squads jostle for position, using the windbreak of their massed opponents to draft and save energy until the final stretch. Each member of a team has a specific role to play in delivering the payload — a star sprinter or top climber — to the finish line. One racer will brave the windy front of the pack to protect teammates, another will carry extra water for the rest, and another will use sharp elbows to create an opening for the winning attack.