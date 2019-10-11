Facebook’s Libra cryptocurrency project loses EBay, Stripe and Mastercard

EBay Inc., Stripe Inc. and Mastercard Inc. are following PayPal Holdings Inc. in abandoning Facebook Inc.’s cryptocurrency project, Libra, the latest blow to the troubled effort that has drawn criticism from lawmakers.

The news comes as the Libra Assn., the group that will oversee the project, prepares to meet Monday in Geneva, where the association’s remaining members are expected to sign a charter agreement.

“We highly respect the vision of the Libra Assn.; however, EBay has made the decision to not move forward as a founding member,” an EBay spokesman said Friday in an emailed statement. “At this time, we are focused on rolling out EBay’s managed payments experience for our customers.”

“Stripe is supportive of projects that aim to make online commerce more accessible for people around the world. Libra has this potential,” said a Stripe spokesperson. “We will follow its progress closely and remain open to working with the Libra Assn. at a later stage.”

Facebook declined to comment.

The Libra Assn. is composed of about two dozen members, including Facebook payments companies, as well as a swath of tech companies such as Uber Technologies Inc., telecom providers Iliad and Vodafone Group, and cryptocurrency companies such as Coinbase Inc.

EBay was seen as a key partner for the group since shoppers around the world spend $100 billion a year on the platform. PayPal, one of the original members, confirmed it had left the organization Oct. 4.