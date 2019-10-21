Facebook ramps up election security efforts as 2020 nears

As the 2020 U.S. presidential election approaches, Facebook Inc. is stepping up its efforts to avoid being used as a tool to interfere in politics and democracies around the world.

The efforts include a special security tool for elected officials and candidates that monitors them for hacking attempts. Facebook said Monday that it will also label state-controlled media as such, label fact checks more clearly and invest $2 million in media literacy projects.

The company says it will add more prominent labels on debunked posts on its Facebook social network as well as on Instagram. It plans to put labels on top of what are deemed “false” and ”partly false” photos and videos.

Critics say that Facebook’s measures don’t go far enough and that the company’s main problem is its business model, which depends on targeted advertisements and making sure that users are engaged and entertained.

As part of its efforts outlined Monday, Facebook says it will add more information about who is behind a page. The company said it noticed groups and people “failing” to disclose the organizations behind pages so people think it is run independently. Starting with large pages in the United States, Facebook says, it is adding a new section about ”organizations that manage this page.”