Technology

Supreme Court steps into Google-Oracle copyright fight

A person costumed as the Android operating system mascot at Google headquarters in Mountain View, Calif.
A person costumed as the Android operating system mascot at Google headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. The Google-Oracle dispute centers on Android.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Nov. 15, 2019
11:22 AM
The Supreme Court says it will referee a high-profile copyright dispute between technology giants Oracle and Google. Oracle says it wants nearly $9 billion from Google.

The case stems from Google’s development of its hugely popular Android operating system using Oracle’s Java programming language.

A federal appeals court has twice found that Alphabet Inc.'s Google unfairly used Java without paying for it. A trial court has yet to assess damages.

The justices agreed Friday to review the appellate ruling.

The dispute stretches back to 2010, when Oracle filed suit. The first Android phone went on sale in 2008.

The high court will hear arguments early next year.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
