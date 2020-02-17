Jeff Bezos pledges $10 billion to fight climate change

Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is starting the Bezos Earth Fund to help counter the effects of climate change.

Bezos said he’s starting with $10 billion and will begin to issue grants this summer. “It’s going to take collective action from big companies, small companies, nation states, global organizations and individuals,” he said in a post on Instagram. “We can save Earth.”

Bezos has a personal net worth of $130 billion.

Amazon has been criticized recently for the environmental costs of the conveniences it provides — especially with quick shipping and what advocates say is wasteful packaging.

