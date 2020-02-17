Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Jeff Bezos pledges $10 billion to fight climate change

Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos, the CEO and founder of Amazon.com, touring the Amazon Spheres, three plant-filled geodesic domes that serve as a work and gathering place for Amazon employees, in January 2018, in Seattle.
(Ted S. Warren / Associated Press)
By Bloomberg
Feb. 17, 2020
11:28 AM
Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is starting the Bezos Earth Fund to help counter the effects of climate change.

Bezos said he’s starting with $10 billion and will begin to issue grants this summer. “It’s going to take collective action from big companies, small companies, nation states, global organizations and individuals,” he said in a post on Instagram. “We can save Earth.”

Bezos has a personal net worth of $130 billion.

Amazon has been criticized recently for the environmental costs of the conveniences it provides — especially with quick shipping and what advocates say is wasteful packaging.

