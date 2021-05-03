Verizon to sell its Yahoo, AOL unit to Apollo in $5-billion deal

AOL and Yahoo are being sold again, this time to a private equity firm.

Verizon will sell Verizon Media, which consists of the pioneering tech platforms, to Apollo Global Management in a $5-billion deal.

Verizon said Monday that it would keep a 10% stake in the new company, which will be called Yahoo.

Yahoo at the end of the last century was the face of the internet, preceding behemoth tech platforms such as Google. And AOL was the portal, bringing almost everyone who logged on during the internet’s earliest days.

Verizon had hoped to ride the acquisition of AOL to a quick entry into the mobile market, spending more than $4 billion on the company in 2015. The plan was to use the advertising platform pioneered by AOL to sell digital advertising.

Two years later, it spent even more to acquire Yahoo and combined the two.

However the speed at which Google and Facebook have grown dashed those hopes, and it became clear very quickly that Verizon’s aspirations for AOL and Yahoo would not be realized.

The year after buying Yahoo, Verizon wrote down the value of the combined operation, called Oath, by more than the $4.5 billion it had spent on acquiring Yahoo.

As part of the new sale announced Monday, Verizon will receive $4.25 billion in cash, preferred interests of $750 million and the 10% minority stake. The transaction includes the assets of Verizon Media, among them brands and businesses such as Yahoo and AOL.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of the year.

Shares of Verizon Communications, based in New York, rose slightly before the opening bell Monday.