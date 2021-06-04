Facebook says Trump ban may expire in 2023 ‘if conditions permit’

Facebook has set a potential time limit on its previously indefinite ban of Donald Trump: two years.

Responding to a mandate from a semi-independent oversight committee that reviews its content moderation and policy enforcement decisions, the company said the former U.S. president will be eligible to resume posting to his Facebook and Instagram accounts on Jan. 7, 2023, two years after riots at the U.S. Capitol that Trump encouraged, resulting in his suspension.

The timing means Trump could regain his social media megaphone in time for the 2024 presidential campaign, if the company decides to reinstate him.

“At the end of this period, we will look to experts to assess whether the risk to public safety has receded,” wrote Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs, in a post announcing the decision. “We will evaluate external factors, including instances of violence, restrictions on peaceful assembly and other markers of civil unrest. If we determine that there is still a serious risk to public safety, we will extend the restriction for a set period of time and continue to re-evaluate until that risk has receded.”

