Rivian gets U.S. regulatory go-ahead to deliver EVs to customers

Rivian Automotive Inc., the electric pickup maker backed by Amazon.com Inc., says it has received full regulatory certifications and can start delivering its first electric vehicle to U.S. customers.

“Rivian vehicles are fully certified by NHTSA, EPA and CARB, and are ready for sale in all 50 states,” a Rivian spokesperson wrote in an email.

The Irvine company is seen as a front-runner in the larger pool of startups seeking to catch up with Tesla Inc., the market incumbent.

Rivian has raised more than $10 billion from investors, including Amazon, Ford Motor Co., T. Rowe Price and Fidelity. Last month, Bloomberg reported Rivian had filed confidentially for an initial public offering and was seeking a valuation of around $80 billion.

Autos Amazon bets on electric truck maker Rivian In its first big electric vehicle investment, Amazon is leading a round of fundraising by pickup and SUV start-up Rivian.

R.J. Scaringe, Rivian’s chief executive, tweeted Tuesday that the company had built its first production unit destined for a customer, a battery-electric pickup called the R1T. The company is aiming to deliver 100 units in September, Bloomberg reported at the end of August.

Rivian is planning to start deliveries of its second EV, an SUV called R1S, at an unspecified date in the fall. The launches of both models have been delayed multiple times because of the global COVID-19 pandemic and associated supply chain disruptions.