Facebook changes name to Meta, signaling emphasis on virtual reality

In a move that signals the company’s growing focus on augmented and virtual reality projects, Facebook — which owns the photo sharing app Instagram, the virtual reality company Oculus and the messaging platforms Messenger and WhatsApp, as well as its namesake social network — will now be known as Meta.

The new name is a nod to the idea of the “metaverse,” a concept trendy in Silicon Valley that encompasses a mix of physical, virtual and mixed realities which users can access and interact with through devices such as a virtual reality headset or mixed-reality glasses.

“I believe the metaverse is the next chapter for the internet, and it’s the next chapter for our company, too,” said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s founder and CEO, in a Thursday morning press event in which he announced the rebrand as well as various metaverse-related projects the company has in the works.

The term first appeared in the 1992 sci-fi novel “Snow Crash.” The metaverse concept also played a central role in the “Ready Player One” franchise.