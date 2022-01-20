The cost of being TikTok’s condiment king, tallied

For some people, social media is a much-needed distraction from the workday. For others, it is the workday. Estimates value the creator economy at $20 billion to $100 billion , and as influencer-friendly business models go mainstream and the pandemic normalizes online work , that number probably will continue growing.

A Hollywood-based artist who’s trying to make it big on TikTok, Sam Pocker told The Times that he would “like to be able to get to a point that [he] can do the TikTok as a full-time gig.”

But despite repeatedly going viral, Pocker’s fast-food-themed comedy videos are so resource-intensive that his TikTok account is currently losing him money. From bribing a 7-Eleven employee $5 for extra pizza boxes to spending an estimated $3,000 on gas last year, his viral fame is proving quite costly.

A bag of assorted Chick-fil-A sauces comes out to a flat $5, pretax, for Sam Pocker — one of the many expenses he might incur during a day of work. (Brian Contreras / Los Angeles Times)

In October, Pocker tracked a week’s worth of his TikTok-related expenses for The Times. What follows is a record of that period:

Saturday



$17.41 at Taco Bell for two videos in which he crushes hard-shell tacos by hand (1,640 views and 95 likes)

Sunday



$8.78 at Burger King for sauces, napkins, trays and straws (no video made)

$5.19 at Walmart for googly puppet eyes (no video made)

Monday



No new expenses

Tuesday



$41 at Jack in the Box for supplies to make five videos — two in which he assembles an oversized sandwich (1,742 views and 113 likes) and three satirizing popular TikTok foodie Emily Mariko (1,649 views and 114 likes)

Wednesday



$3.29 at Jack in the Box for a video in which he dumps different sauces on tacos (616 views and 16 likes)

$4.50 at Taco Bell for two more sauces-dumped-on-tacos videos (4,113 views and 108 likes)

$5.45 at Burger King for two videos in which he shoots dipping sauce into and onto chicken nuggets with a syringe (2,015 views and 75 likes)



Scrolling past one of Pocker’s TikTok videos, it can be easy to forget that it probably cost him money to make — potentially quite a bit. (Brian Contreras / Los Angeles Times)

Thursday



No new expenses

Friday



$8.75 at Burger King for a video in which he covers a hamburger in sauces (941 views and 55 likes)

Saturday



$9 at Smart & Final for mayonnaise packets (no video made)

$10.21 at 7-Eleven and $3 at ampm to make five videos for the #OneSliceChallenge, a TikTok trend sponsored by 7-Eleven (15,480 views and 1,271 likes)

Pocker spent a total of $134.71 over these eight days. The videos he made got 1,926 likes and 29,882 views, for a total cost of about seven cents per like and just under half a cent per view.

The day before he began recording this log, on Oct. 1, Pocker received a $160.71 payout from the TikTok Creator Fund. His next payout wouldn’t arrive until Nov. 1 — leaving him with just $26 to fund three more weeks of video production.