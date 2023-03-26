Silicon Valley Bank to be acquired by North Carolina-based First Citizens Bank

Silicon Valley Bank is to be acquired by North Carolina-based First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. in a sale announced late Sunday.

Troubled Silicon Valley Bank is to be acquired by North Carolina-based First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. in a sale announced late Sunday by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

The sale involves the sale of all deposits and loans of SVB to First Citizens, the FDIC said in a statement.

All 17 branches of SVB will reopen Monday as branches of First Citizens Bank, the FDIC said.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank rattled the banking industry and led the FDIC and other regulators to act to protect depositors to prevent wider financial turmoil.

The bank, based in Santa Clara, failed March 10 after depositors rushed to withdraw money amid fears about the bank’s health. It was the second-largest bank collapse in U.S. history.