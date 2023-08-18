Advertisement
Elon Musk says X will get rid of blocking

Elon Musk
Elon Musk says users will no longer be able to block other accounts on X, the social media platform formerly called Twitter.
(John Raoux / Associated Press)
By Emerson Drewes
The block tool on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, will be removed, according to owner Elon Musk.

“Block is going to be deleted as a ‘feature’, except for DMs,” said Musk in a post to X on Friday. “It makes no sense.”

The block button allowed users to prevent others from seeing or responding to any of their content. Leaving blocking intact for direct messages, also known as DMs, would allow users to control who can contact them privately.

As a substitute for blocking, Musk said in a subsequent post, users will be able to use the mute button. Muting an account prevents that user’s posts from appearing in one’s timeline but it’s still possible to see them by clicking on links, and the muted user can still view the content of the user who muted them.

Emerson Drewes

Emerson Drewes is a Business reporting intern at the Los Angeles Times. Currently, she studies journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno, and will graduate in spring 2024. At the university, she serves as the editor in chief of the student newspaper, the Nevada Sagebrush. Drewes has completed internships at the National Judicial College and Las Vegas Review-Journal on the business desk.

