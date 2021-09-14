LA Times Today: California Politics: Final hours of the recall election

We’re just hours away from the special gubernatorial recall election that could make Gavin Newsom the third state governor in U.S. history to be removed from office through a recall.



L.A. Times Sacramento bureau chief John Myers is covering the election and joins us now from our state capitol.