Newsom Recall

Is it inevitable that a prominent Democrat will challenge Newsom in the recall?

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 14, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses an outline for what it will take to lift coronavirus restrictions during a news conference at the Governor's Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif. On a near daily basis since outlining his criteria for someday easing stay-at-home orders, Newsom, who recently allowed scheduled surgeries to resume, has warned Californians that, while he understands their desires to get back to work and a sense of normalcy, lifting the orders too soon could be a public health mistake. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)

No prominent Democrat has stepped up as a potential Newsom alternative. Experts say the party should have a backup for a worst-case scenario — but doing so may hurt Newsom.

Effort to recall Newsom inches closer to triggering election, with 1.2 million signatures validated

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom outlines his 2021-2022 state budget proposal during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. About a year after the state's first coronavirus case, Newsom has gone from a governor widely hailed for his swift response to a leader facing criticism from all angles. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)

Officials have until April 29 to complete their review of signatures. A new report from the secretary of state shows validated signatures are on pace to reach the threshold of 1.5 million early next month.

The effort to recall Gov. Newsom hit big milestones this week. What you need to know

Column: How trying to recall Newsom could backfire on California Republicans

A sign to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom in San Diego.

Gov. Gavin Newsom could emerge from the recall stronger than ever, and a stronger Newsom could mean an even weaker California Republican Party, columnist George Skelton writes.

As Newsom recall hits milestone, Democrats scramble for united front to keep governor in office

Gavin Newsom speaks with media in San Francisco before departing on a weeklong California bus tour on Tuesday.

Wednesday is the deadline for the recall campaign to submit signatures to the state to qualify an election for the ballot. Democrats across California are rallying behind the governor to prevent his ouster.

Skelton: How the recall could backfire on California Republicans

Former GOP Rep. Doug Ose enters likely California recall election against Newsom

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2014, file photo Republican Doug Ose speaks during a debate in Sacramento, Calif. Ose says he's entering the recall election aimed at ousting Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. He becomes the third established Republican to enter the race, joining former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and businessman John Cox. Ose served in Congress from 1999 to January 2005. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

Former Republican congressman Doug Ose says he’s entering the likely California recall election aimed at ousting Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Newsom acknowledges recall is likely to qualify for the ballot as final signatures are turned in

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom outlines his 2021-2022 state budget proposal during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. The California Republican Party is giving $125,000 to the campaign aimed at recalling Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. The infusion of cash comes at a critical time for organizers, who are required to collect 1.5 million valid petition signatures by mid-March to qualify the proposal for the ballot. The funds will go toward hiring workers to gather signatures. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)

He vowed to not only beat the recall effort but to run for reelection in 2022, saying he expects that his administration’s efforts to vaccinate Californians and rekindle a state economy flattened by the COVID-19 pandemic will be a major success.

Former GOP Rep. Doug Ose enters likely recall election against Newsom
Op-Ed: Newsom’s recall is a predictable response to one-party rule

Essential California: Newsom enters campaign mode

Gavin Newsom speaks with media in San Francisco before departing on a weeklong California bus tour on Tuesday.

The anti-recall campaign is officially on, and high-profile Democratic troops have been rallied.

Gavin Newsom and Democrats are dragging Donald Trump into the recall fight

Donald Trump at the California Republican Party convention in Burlingame in April.

With the former president seen as ‘toxic’ and ‘radioactive’ to many, California Democrats hope to tie the recall effort to him.

Newsom has considered successors, but Feinstein says she isn’t stepping down
Op-Ed: Newsom’s recall is a predictable response to one-party rule

Newsom won’t ‘take this recall attempt lying down’ as Democrats launch defense

SOUTH GATE, CA - MARCH 10: California Governor Gavin Newsom held a media availability at a vaccination site at South Gate Park, South Gate in Los Angeles County the day after his State of the State Address highlighting California's continued progress in battling the pandemic and commitment to vaccine equity. Governor Newsom toured a vaccination site where local organizations are helping to vaccinate hard-to-reach communities. South Gate Park on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in South Gate, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times).

Gov. Gavin Newsom had refused to comment on recall efforts, saying his focus was on reducing coronavirus spread and ensuring Californians were vaccinated.
California Politics, Policy & Law

State and local government coverage

