No prominent Democrat has stepped up as a potential Newsom alternative. Experts say the party should have a backup for a worst-case scenario — but doing so may hurt Newsom.
Effort to recall Newsom inches closer to triggering election, with 1.2 million signatures validated
Officials have until April 29 to complete their review of signatures. A new report from the secretary of state shows validated signatures are on pace to reach the threshold of 1.5 million early next month.
Gov. Gavin Newsom could emerge from the recall stronger than ever, and a stronger Newsom could mean an even weaker California Republican Party, columnist George Skelton writes.
As Newsom recall hits milestone, Democrats scramble for united front to keep governor in office
Wednesday is the deadline for the recall campaign to submit signatures to the state to qualify an election for the ballot. Democrats across California are rallying behind the governor to prevent his ouster.
Former Republican congressman Doug Ose says he’s entering the likely California recall election aimed at ousting Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Newsom acknowledges recall is likely to qualify for the ballot as final signatures are turned in
He vowed to not only beat the recall effort but to run for reelection in 2022, saying he expects that his administration’s efforts to vaccinate Californians and rekindle a state economy flattened by the COVID-19 pandemic will be a major success.
The anti-recall campaign is officially on, and high-profile Democratic troops have been rallied.
With the former president seen as ‘toxic’ and ‘radioactive’ to many, California Democrats hope to tie the recall effort to him.
Gov. Gavin Newsom had refused to comment on recall efforts, saying his focus was on reducing coronavirus spread and ensuring Californians were vaccinated.
