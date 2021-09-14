Photos: Californians stream to polls for recall vote

The California recall election that could remove first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is underway.

As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, more than 102,000 people had cast ballots in person at 255 voting centers throughout Los Angeles County, said Mike Sanchez, spokesman for the county’s registrar-recorder office.

Sanchez said voting has run smoothly.

“So far, so good,” he said. “All vote centers opened on time and have been serving the voters since.”

Poll volunteer Leona Mason, left, assists 86-year-old Carolina Sanchez who joins voters casting their ballots in a vote center at Santa Monica College as polls open Tuesday morning for Californians to decide whether Gov. Gavin Newsom should be removed from office. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Poll worker Marcus Offutt, right, distributes hand sanitizer to Dolly Shukla, left, who joins voters casting their ballots in a vote center at Santa Monica College as polls open Tuesday morning for Californians to decide whether Gov. Gavin Newsom should be removed from office. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

An election worker verifies signatures on mail-in ballots on the day of the recall election at the Orange County Registrar in Santa Ana, California. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Voters cast their ballots in a vote center at Santa Monica College. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

A LAPD officer casts his ballot in the gubernatorial recall election at the Boyle Heights Senior Center on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 in Boyle Heights, CA. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

11-month-old Boden Heiderscheidt naps while his mom Jazmin Zamora casts a ballot in the gubernatorial recall election at the Boyle Heights Senior Center on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 in Boyle Heights, CA. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Voters cast votes and drop off ballots at the Boyle Heights Senior Center on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 in Boyle Heights, CA. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Sarah Kalili holds 19-month-old Chloe Kalili, as the Westwood resident join students, staff and nearby residents to cast their ballots at UCLA Ackerman Union as polls were open Tuesday for Californians to decide whether Gov. Gavin Newsom should be removed from office. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Francisca Marques, left, with daughter Julia Marques, deliver their ballots to the drop box joining other voters casting their ballots in a vote center at Santa Monica College as polls open Tuesday morning for Californians. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Crowded with voters casting their ballots in a vote center at Santa Monica College as polls open Tuesday morning. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Mary Buckley departs the vote center at Santa Monica College after casting her ballot. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

A poll worker, right, sanitizes a voting machines after voters cast their ballot at the Boyle Heights Senior Center on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 in Boyle Heights, CA. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)