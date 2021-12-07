LA Times Today: He sued SeaWorld to liberate the whales. Then he started getting postcards from them
In 2018, civil rights attorney and animal activist Matthew Strugar received a postcard asking for his help.
What makes this story unusual, is that the postcard was from a whale. And over the next three years, almost a dozen more postcards just like it were delivered to his office.
L.A. Times staff writer Anita Chabria unraveled the mystery for us.
