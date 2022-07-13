‘Hollywood’s Finest’: Documentary trailer
Mckenzie Trahan had lived in the streets of Hollywood on and off since she was 13. At age 22, she was nearly seven months pregnant and staying in a tent above the 101 Freeway.
“Stitches,” to her friends — or as her scalp tattoo put it, one of “Hollywood’s Finest” — would struggle to find and keep a home to raise her baby.
In the process, she would have to leave behind the street life and friends that had sustained her during the years she survived by her wits and fists as one of L.A.’s many thousands of homeless people.
A feature-length documentary will be released as a companion to this series. Read all our stories at latimes.com/hollywoodsfinest.
