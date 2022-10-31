Día de Muertos at Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Artist Ricardo Soltero created an altar for the Los Angeles Times.
It honors family of journalists no longer here, as well as former staffers who have died. It also includes reader submissions from last year’s digital ofrenda. It was among altars commemorating Día de Muertos at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.
It honors family of journalists no longer here, as well as former staffers who have died. It also includes reader submissions from last year’s digital ofrenda. It was among altars commemorating Día de Muertos at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.