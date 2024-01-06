Looking Ahead to 2024 - California

The election year will be big for California, says Los Angeles Times deputy managing editor Shelby Grad. Trends in the last few elections will roll into the new year and are worth keeping track of, including the so-called Democratic blue wave and defection among Latinos.



The environment is a huge fact of life in California. 2021 was an extreme drought year. We had record rains last year. Will we have more rain this year? There’s growing concern it won’t come.