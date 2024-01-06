Advertisement
Looking Ahead to 2024 - California
By Cody Long
Steve Saldivar
The election year will be big for California, says Los Angeles Times deputy managing editor Shelby Grad. Trends in the last few elections will roll into the new year and are worth keeping track of, including the so-called Democratic blue wave and defection among Latinos.

The environment is a huge fact of life in California. 2021 was an extreme drought year. We had record rains last year. Will we have more rain this year? There’s growing concern it won’t come.
Cody Long is a video journalist and producer focusing on food video for the Los Angeles Times. Originally from San Diego, Long received his bachelor’s in art with an emphasis in photography from San Diego State University. He has produced Emmy award-winning content for the San Diego Union-Tribune and has had clients including Sony Interactive, HSN, American Airlines and CQ Roll Call.

