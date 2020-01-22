10 Images
2020 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count
Gospel musician Clemmie Williams is homeless in North Hollywood Park. Williams has been working part-time jobs but it’s not enough to make first and last month’s rent for an apartment, he says. “It’s a struggle to get back to normalcy,” Williams said. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Volunteers Aaron Smith, left, Lisa-Mone Lamontagne and Andre Gaona look for homeless people while participating in the annual Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count in North Hollywood. Volunteers will canvas more than 80 cities and 200 communities across Los Angeles County over three days to count the number of homeless people living on the streets. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
U.S. Army veteran Michelle Olbrich, photographed during the annual Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count in North Hollywood, has been living homeless on and off since 2011, served in Iraq and suffers from post traumatic stress disorder. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Volunteers Lisa-Mone Lamontagne, left, Andre Gaona and Aaron Smith look for homeless people while participating in the annual Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count in North Hollywood. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
A homeless person stands with his belongings on the first night of the 2020 LA County Homeless Count in North Hollywood Park in North Hollywood. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
A pair of camper trailers, which house homeless people, were counted by volunteers on the first night of the 2020 LA County Homeless Count in North Hollywood. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Volunteers Lisa-Mone Lamontagne, left, Aaron Smith and Andre Gaona look for participate in the annual Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count at the North Hollywood Recreation Center in North Hollywood. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
A homeless person carries his belongings in a shopping cart on the first night of the 2020 LA County Homeless Count in North Hollywood. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Volunteers Aaron Smith, left, Lisa-Mone Lamontagne and Andre Gaona look for homeless people while participating in the annual Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count in North Hollywood. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
A homeless woman walks past a sleeping homeless man in North Hollywood Park on the first night of the 2020 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count in North Hollywood Park in North Hollywood. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
