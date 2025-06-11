Federal agents crash into vehicle, take man into custody in dramatic Boyle Heights arrest

Federal agents rammed and trapped a white sedan in Boyle Heights before extracting a driver from the vehicle leaving behind a woman and a child Wednesday.

LAPD officers responded to the scene to investigate the traffic collision, said Officer Tony Im, a department spokesperson. He referred all other inquiries to the Department of Homeland Security.

Authorities said the woman declined medical treatment when officers responded to 3700 block of Whittier Boulevard Wednesday morning.

Video of the incident shows two sports utility vehicles trapping the Mercedes as it turns right with the second vehicle pushing its bumper into the sedan before federal agents jumped out with gun drawn.

The driver was taken into custody on a federal arrest warrant related to clashes between demonstrators and authorities in Paramount last week, a law enforcement source said.

Once the vehicle was stopped and agents exited their vehicles, it appears that some sort of chemical rounds are fired at the vehicle, video showed. The driver then exits his vehicle and goes to the rear of one of the agents’ vehicles and is taken into custody.

