Pasadena’s 2020 Rose Parade
Spectators take a selfie in front of a display along Orange Grove Boulevard before the start of the 2020 Rose Parade in Pasadena. (Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times)
Parade marshals wait on their scooters near the start of the Rose Parade. (Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times)
Crowds pack Colorado Blvd. before the start of the 2020 Rose Parade in Pasadena. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
From left, Delores Jaso, Jinney Arreola and Linda Betts wait for the Rose Parade to begin (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
Karina Sosa, left, and her sister Brenda Sosa with a Salvadoran flag prior to the start of the 2020 Rose Parade in Pasadena. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
Lorena Jara and nephew Noe Jara, 6 months, try to keep warm before the start of the 2020 Rose Parade in Pasadena. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
As the sun rises, the crowd grows before the start of the 2020 Rose Parade in Pasadena. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
