Brush fire in Pacific Palisades
A plane drops flame retardant on the fire near Palisades Drive in Pacific Palisades. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles firefighter Luis Ochoa, left, gets help from Murray Markliles, who is protecting his father’s house in Pacific Palisades. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles fire crews watch a helicopter make a water drop on a brush fire near Palisades Drive in Pacific Palisades. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles firefighter Jeffrey Escalante catches his breath near Palisades Drive in Pacific Palisades. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Smoke from the Palisades fire is seen from Santa Monica. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Homes are threatened near the 500 block of North Palisades Drive in Pacific Palisades. (KTLA)
The fire burns uphill near the 500 block of North Palisades Drive in Pacific Palisades.
Homes are threatened by a brush fire burning uphill near the 500 block of North Palisades Drive in Pacific Palisades. (KTLA)
