Burt Bacharach | 1928 – 2023

Burt Bacharach, composer of iconic hits including ‘Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head,’ ‘I’ll Never Fall in Love Again’’ and ‘Do You Know the Way to San Jose,’ dies at 94.
Burt Bacharach arrives at the 2016 Newport Beach Film Festival gala, where he received the Legends Award. The Grammy-, Oscar- and Tony-winning composer died Wednesday at 94. (John Salangsang / Associated Press)
Burt Bacharach leads a recording session in Studio A at the Capitol Records building in Hollywood in June 2003. (Neal Preston)
Burt Bacharach performs in Milan, Italy, on July 16, 2011. (Luca Bruno / Associated Press)
Burt Bacharach and his wife, actress Angie Dickinson, arrive at the 48th Academy Awards at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in 1976. The couple presented the award for best original song. (Michael Montfort/Getty Images)
Burt Bacharach, left, and Elvis Costello accept the Grammy for best pop collaboration with vocals for the song “I Still Have That Other Girl” at the 41st Grammy Awards in February 1999. (Paul Morse/Los Angeles Times)
Burt Bacharach, 90, at his Del Mar home in 2018. (Alejandro Tamayo/San Diego Union-Tribune)
Burt Bacharach stands onstage with two of his children after receiving the Grammy for best pop instrumental album for “At This Time” at the 48th Grammy Awards in February 2006. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)
Burt Bacharach accompanies Dionne Warwick in 1971. Bacharach and lyricist Hal David collaborated with Warwick on a string of hits, including “Walk on By” and “Do You Know the Way to San Jose,” “Alfie” and “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again.” (Gilles Petard / Redferns)