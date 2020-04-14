15 Images
Photos: How the coronavirus is changing Orange County
MaryAnn Lawson collects prayer requests from people gathering in their cars in a parking lot in Santa Ana to worship in an Easter service by Rev. Robert A. Schuller. Schuller is reviving a practice that launched his father to worldwide acclaim- the drive-in ministry. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
Ashley Amon, and her daughters, Alysha, 2, and Alexandria, 4, who are currently homeless, attend a gathering with fellow worshipers in their cars in a parking lot in Santa Ana to worship in an Easter service by Rev. Robert A. Schuller. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
Security guard Carlos Reyes wears a protective mask and gloves while patrolling the nearly-empty Santa Ana Regional Transportation Center amid coronavirus physical distancing restrictions in Santa Ana. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
An aerial view of the closed San Clemente pier and beach. Officials said the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, Marine Safety, Code Enforcement and Park Rangers will increase monitoring and people who do not comply could be cited. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
A couple takes in a sunset together near the San Clemente pier after San Clemente closed it’s beaches to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Healthcare workers tend to a driver in line at a drive-through coronavirus testing site at the Westminster Mall in Westminster. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Kristen Edgerle of Victorville collects information from a blood donor before drawing blood at The Richard Nixon Presidential Library blood drive during the coronavirus pandemic in Yorba Linda. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
Protest organizer Elizabeth Coe, waves the American flag out of her sun roof and Laguna Woods resident Debbie Bloom, 67, left, parades her sign while joining mostly Laguna Woods seniors protesting after learning nearby Ayers Hotel will be used to treat homeless COVID-19 patients in Laguna Woods. “It takes a village to save a village,” Coe said, “because we are the Laguna Woods Village.” Orange County has signed a lease to use a Laguna Woods Hotel to house 19 homeless patients with coronavirus that some neighbors - mostly a retirement community - and city officials are opposing. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Kylie Wortham, who was laid off when her entire company was closed due to coronavirus restrictions, relaxes with a book in a hammock overlooking the beach in Huntington Beach. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
A social distancing sign alerts visitors to keep their distance from other people on the mostly empty board walk in Huntington Beach. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Jose Secundino, center, joins fellow recently hired Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County temporary employees, who have been laid off from restaurant jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic, as they pack boxes of food for the needy. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Daniel Guzman, right, an unemployed pool supervisor from Garden Grove, sits alone in the mostly closed and normally crowded Pacific City shopping mall in Huntington Beach. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Jessica Estebane, a temporarily unemployed restaurant worker from Huntington Beach, rests from her jog in front of closed Huntington Surf & Sport. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Laguna Beach closes all city beaches and their adjacent parks. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
Laguna Beach has closed all city beaches and their adjacent parks (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
1/15