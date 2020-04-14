Photos: How the coronavirus is changing Orange County

Protest organizer Elizabeth Coe, waves the American flag out of her sun roof and Laguna Woods resident Debbie Bloom, 67, left, parades her sign while joining mostly Laguna Woods seniors protesting after learning nearby Ayers Hotel will be used to treat homeless COVID-19 patients in Laguna Woods. “It takes a village to save a village,” Coe said, “because we are the Laguna Woods Village.” Orange County has signed a lease to use a Laguna Woods Hotel to house 19 homeless patients with coronavirus that some neighbors - mostly a retirement community - and city officials are opposing. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)