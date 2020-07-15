Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 08: Testing continues Wednesday July 8, 2020 at Dodgers Stadium as drivers with an appointment continue in the queue for Coronavirus Covid-19 testing which has resumed at Dodger Stadium this week with a new drive-through testing. Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
12 Images

Scenes of coronavirus testing across L.A.

Lines stretch long in the summer heat as medical personnel log hours testing Angelenos for coronavirus infection.

Motorists line up for COVID-19 testing at Dodger Stadium. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

A worker registers a driver who is celebrating a birthday with a test for coronavirus infection at the Hansen Dam Recreation Center site.  (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Cynthia Leonard helps her son Messi McDaniel, 6, with the oral swab test during Coronavirus Covid-19 testing in LA County at the Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in South Los Angeles. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

A line of cars wait to get a free COVID-19 test at the Hansen Dam Recreation Center in Sylmar. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

A CORE worker checks the registration of a driver who was getting tested for COVID-19 at the Hansen Dam Recreation Center test site in Sylmar. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Hundreds line up for COVID-19 testing in the parking lot at Dodger Stadium in a drone image in Los Angeles. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Curogram health care specialist Mari Cruz, right, takes a COVID-19 test from Tiffany Im, of Irvine at the Orange County Great Park in Irvine. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Maritza Perez, a registered nurse, puts on her personal protective equipment before giving 50-to-65 patients per day COVID-19 tests at AltaMed Health Services in Anaheim. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Wilma Thomas, a registered nurse, left, and Viviana Robles, a licensed practical nurse, cool off on a hot day of wearing their personal protective equipment under a mister while taking a break from administering COVID-19 tests to 50-to-65 patients per day at AltaMed Health Services in Anaheim. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Gregory Williams helps 7-year-old daughter Althea Williams as his wife Zulema Cuevas, helps their 2-year-old daughter Zulema Williams to self administer the oral swab test during Coronavirus Covid-19 testing in LA County at the Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in South Los Angeles. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Walk-ins wait for Coronavirus Covid-19 testing in LA County at the Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in South Los Angeles. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Dalton Caputo delivers the completed Coronavirus Covid-19 tests of his family from his car as a drive-through into the receptacle during Coronavirus Covid-19 testing in LA County at the Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in South Los Angeles. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

1/12