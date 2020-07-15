Scenes of coronavirus testing across L.A.

Lines stretch long in the summer heat as medical personnel log hours testing Angelenos for coronavirus infection.
Motorists line up for COVID-19 testing at Dodger Stadium. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
A worker registers a driver who is celebrating a birthday with a test for coronavirus infection at the Hansen Dam Recreation Center site. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Cynthia Leonard helps her son Messi McDaniel, 6, with the oral swab test during Coronavirus Covid-19 testing in LA County at the Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in South Los Angeles. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
A line of cars wait to get a free COVID-19 test at the Hansen Dam Recreation Center in Sylmar. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
A CORE worker checks the registration of a driver who was getting tested for COVID-19 at the Hansen Dam Recreation Center test site in Sylmar. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Hundreds line up for COVID-19 testing in the parking lot at Dodger Stadium in a drone image in Los Angeles. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
Curogram health care specialist Mari Cruz, right, takes a COVID-19 test from Tiffany Im, of Irvine at the Orange County Great Park in Irvine. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Maritza Perez, a registered nurse, puts on her personal protective equipment before giving 50-to-65 patients per day COVID-19 tests at AltaMed Health Services in Anaheim. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Wilma Thomas, a registered nurse, left, and Viviana Robles, a licensed practical nurse, cool off on a hot day of wearing their personal protective equipment under a mister while taking a break from administering COVID-19 tests to 50-to-65 patients per day at AltaMed Health Services in Anaheim. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Gregory Williams helps 7-year-old daughter Althea Williams as his wife Zulema Cuevas, helps their 2-year-old daughter Zulema Williams to self administer the oral swab test during Coronavirus Covid-19 testing in LA County at the Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in South Los Angeles. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Walk-ins wait for Coronavirus Covid-19 testing in LA County at the Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in South Los Angeles. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Dalton Caputo delivers the completed Coronavirus Covid-19 tests of his family from his car as a drive-through into the receptacle during Coronavirus Covid-19 testing in LA County at the Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in South Los Angeles. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)