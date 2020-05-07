5 Images
Coronavirus testing on skid row
Health and outreach workers are working to test as many homeless people as possible for the coronavirus, as outbreaks continue to pop up on skid row.
Kim Lockett, 61, talks with Jenna Kennedy, a clinician from the People Concern, as she receives a mask from the team in the skid row area of downtown Los Angeles. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Nurse practitioner Sharlene Gan takes a swab sample from Bernardino Juarez, 51, at the Midnight Mission. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Nurse practitioner Sharlene Gan takes a swab sample from James Ollie at the Midnight Mission. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles firefighter and paramedic Eddy Matamoeo takes a coronavirus testing sample on skid row. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
A team of nurse practitioners, nurses, medical assistants and a variety of healthcare professionals hit the streets of skid row to test homeless people for the coronavirus. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times
