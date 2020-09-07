Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
SHAVER LAKE, CA - SEPTEMBER 06: Firefighters conduct a back burn operation along CA-168 during the Creek Fire as it approaches the Shaver Lake Marina on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 in Shaver Lake, CA. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
11 Images

Creek fire burns thousands of acres, forces evacuations

A brush fire in the Sierra National Forest exploded over the weekend, threatening local communities.

A firefighter conducts a back-burn operation along CA-168 as the Creek fire approaches the Shaver Lake Marina on Sept. 6, in Shaver Lake, Calif.  (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Firefighter Ricardo Gomez, of a Cal Fire engine from Bradley, sets a back burn amid the Creek fire near Shaver Lake Marina on Sept. 6.  (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

A firefighter conducts a back-burn operation amid the Creek fire near the Shaver Lake Marina on Sept. 6. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

A duck swims in Shaver Lake as the Creek fire approaches on Sept. 6.  (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Firefighter Ricardo Gomez, of a Cal Fire engine from Bradley, sets a back burn amid the Creek fire near Shaver Lake Marina on Sept. 6.  (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Shaver Lake on Sept. 6, amid the Creek fire.  (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

A firefighter conducts a back-burn operation amid the Creek fire near Shaver Lake on Sept. 6. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Flames leap into the sky as fire engulfs trees near Shaver Lake amid the Creek fire on Sept. 6.  (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

The Creek fire approaches the Shaver Lake Marina on Sept. 6.  (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Firefighter Ricardo Gomez, of a Cal Fire engine from Bradley, sets a back burn amid the Creek fire near Shaver Lake Marina on Sept. 6.  (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

A man stands on a dock at the Shaver Lake Marina as the Creek fire approaches on Sept. 6.  (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

1/11