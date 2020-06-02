7 Images
Demonstrators fill downtown Riverside to protest death of George Floyd
Demonstrators retreat as Riverside County Sheriffs fire non-lethal rounds after law enforcement announced an unlawful assembly and protesters did not leave in Riverside. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
A demonstrator screams in pain after being injured while running from nonlethal rounds fired by Riverside County sheriffs in an effort to push back protesters who refused to disperse after Riverside’s 6 p.m. curfew. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
A firecracker thrown by a protester explodes at the feet of Riverside Police during a demonstration against the killing of George Floyd. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Demonstrators take cover as Riverside County Sheriffs fire non-lethal rounds after law enforcement announced an unlawful assembly and protesters did not leave in Riverside. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
A lone protester tries to confront a line of advancing Riverside County Sheriff deputies and police ready to fire tear gas and pellets on demonstrators who refused to disperse after curfew during a protest against the death of George Floyd in Riverside. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco takes a knee with demonstrators after thousands of protesters marched to the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Protesters stand arm-in-arm after marching to the Robert Presley Detention Center where they were met with a road block of law enforcement during a protest against the death of George Floyd in Riverside. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
