SAN CLEMENTE, CA - SEPTEMBER 02: Beach-goers enjoy a warm sunny day ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend near the San Clemente pier Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Health officials are cautioning against crowded holiday celebrations in an effort to maintain the slow of the spread of the coronavirus. on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 in San Clemente, CA. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Here comes the heat: Triple-digit temperatures forecast for Labor Day weekend

California will again be in the crosshairs of a dangerous and potentially historic heat wave over Labor Day weekend

Beachgoers enjoy a warm, sunny Wednesday ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend near the San Clemente Pier. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

People enjoy a warm, sunny Wednesday ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend at the San Clemente Pier. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

A fisherman statue is fitted with a mask outside Fisherman’s Restaurant and Bar in San Clemente. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Beachgoers enjoy a warm, sunny day ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend near San Clemente Pier. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A youngster does a flip on the beach near the San Clemente Pier on a warm sunny Wednesday ahead of the Labor Day holiday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Drone view of a skim boarder riding a wave on a sunny day ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend in Seal Beach. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A kite surfer goes airborne while another glides across the water ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend in Seal Beach. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

