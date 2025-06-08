Immigration Protests

Advertisement
People block off the street and set a fire during protests against ICE and immigration raids on June 7, 2025, in Paramount.  (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Police kick tear gas back toward the crowd during the protest in Paramount.   (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Immigrant detainees are taken away in vans at the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building in Los Angeles on June 7, 2025.   (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles police check on a man who fell during a protest.   (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Demonstrators, one holding a Palestinian flag, gather outside the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building and the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles on June 6, 2025.  (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

