Immigration Protests

Police kick tear gas back toward the crowd during the protest in Paramount. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Immigrant detainees are taken away in vans at the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building in Los Angeles on June 7, 2025. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles police check on a man who fell during a protest. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Demonstrators, one holding a Palestinian flag, gather outside the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building and the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles on June 6, 2025. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)