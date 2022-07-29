The front lobby of the Los Angeles County General Hospital
11 Images

L.A. County’s General Hospital to become affordable housing

Officials move forward with plans to convert the General Hospital building, on the site of L.A. County-USC Medical Center, into affordable housing.

The front lobby of the Los Angeles County General Hospital

The front lobby of the General Hospital building.  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

An abandoned wheelchair inside the Los Angeles County General Hospital.

An abandoned wheelchair inside the General Hospital building. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

A visitor takes snapshots at the entrance of the Los Angeles County General Hospital.

A visitor takes snapshots at the entrance of the Los Angeles County General Hospital. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

A visitor looks around an operating room in the Los Angeles County General Hospital.

A visitor looks around an operating room in the Los Angeles County General Hospital. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Exterior of the Los Angeles County General Hospital, an iconic Art Deco building in Boyle Heights

Exterior of the Los Angeles County General Hospital, an iconic Art Deco building in Boyle Heights that has largely been closed for two decades.  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

A table and chairs in an otherwise empty room at the Los Angeles County General Hospital.

A table and chairs in an otherwise empty room at the Los Angeles County General Hospital. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

A sign points to the morgue in the Los Angeles County General Hospital.

A sign points to the morgue in the Los Angeles County General Hospital. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Visitors stand inside the medical library of the Los Angeles County General Hospital.

Visitors stand inside the medical library of the Los Angeles County General Hospital. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

A picture of former L.A. County Director of Health Services Robert W. White sits on the floor

A framed portrait of former L.A. County Director of Health Services Robert W. White sits on the floor of a room in the Los Angeles County General Hospital. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

A dermatological laboratory in the Los Angeles County General Hospital.

A dermatological laboratory in the Los Angeles County General Hospital. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Bill Walton, the facilities operations manager of the LA+USC Medical Center walks down a hallway

Bill Walton, facilities operations manager at L.A. County-USC Medical Center, walks down a hallway in the Los Angeles County General Hospital. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

1/11