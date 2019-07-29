9 Images
Gilroy Shooting
A gunman opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy on Sunday, killing three and injuring a dozen.
Two people stand outside the emergency entrance to St. Louise Regional Hospital on Sunday in Gilroy, Calif. A gunman opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival earlier in the day. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
A young couple embrace in a parking lot after a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, Calif., on Sunday. (Thomas Mendoza / Associated Press)
People leave the Gilroy Garlic Festival following a shooting in Gilroy, Calif., on Sunday. (Nhat V. Meyer / Associated Press)
Gilroy Garlic festival volunteer Denise Buessing, left, embraces fellow volunteer Marsha Struzik at a reunification center in a parking lot at Gavilan College following a deadly shooting at the annual food festival in Gilroy, Calif., on Sunday. (Josie Lepe / Associated Press)
A police officer stands guard at Gilroy High School after a deadly shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, Calif., on Sunday. (Nhat V. Meyer / Associated Press)
Police officers escort people from Christmas Hill Park following a deadly shooting during the Gilroy Garlic Festival, in Gilroy, Calif., on Sunday. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)
Festival attendees are transported on a bus following a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, Calif., on Sunday. (Josie Lepe / Associated Press)
A woman stands in front of the emergency entrance of St. Louise Regional Hospital in Gilroy, Calif. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Gilroy Garlic Festival executive director Brian Bowe pauses while addressing the media at a news conference in a parking lot at Gavilan College on Sunday. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
