‘We’ll never forget’ — Thousand Oaks marks one year since the Borderline shooting
Ventura County Undersheriff Monica McGrath, left, comforts Karen Helus, wife of Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus, who was killed in the Borderline Bar and Grill shooting. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Lillian Buckingham, left, and Jillian Spaeder at the dedication ceremony. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Shooting survivor Sophia Gallardo, right, hugs Laura Wray. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Shooting survivors, from left, Eileen Rodriguez, Aubree Hurtado and Jazzmine Mendez. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Desteny Sawyer holds a rose for her aunt, shooting victim Noel Sparks. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Survivor Fernan Diamse, right, hugs friend Angelo DeVito. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Survivor David Crawford with his 5-year-old son, Osten. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
The Healing Garden. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
From left, Jonathan Foster, Morgan Hess, Kelsey Anderson and Hannah Largent. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Shooting survivor Alexis Tait wears a “Borderline Strong” bandana. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
