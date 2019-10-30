8 Images
Nursing home evacuated in Jurupa fire
Nursing home evacuated in Jurupa fire
Paramedics battle thick smoke to evacuate a resident from the Riverside Heights Healthcare Center on Oct. 30 as the Hill fire burns dangerously close to the facility in Jurupa Valley. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
A Riverside County sheriff’s deputy helps evacuate a resident of the Riverside Heights Healthcare Center in Jurupa Valley. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Healthcare workers evacuate residents from the Riverside Heights Healthcare Center in Jurupa Valley. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Residents of the Riverside Heights Healthcare Center turn away from blowing debris after being evacuated to a closed freeway ramp as the Hill fire burns dangerously close to the facility in Jurupa Valley. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Visibility was near zero as healthcare workers evacuated residents from the Riverside Heights Healthcare Center in Jurupa Valley. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Riverside County sheriff’s volunteer Cheryl Kelley consoles a resident evacuated from the Riverside Heights Healthcare Center in Jurupa Valley. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Flames from the Hill fire burn close to a mobile home park off Quartz Canyon Road in Jurupa Valley. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
A California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection firefighter uses a hand tool to put out flames during the Hill Fire next to the 60 Freeway in Jurupa Valley. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
1/8