10 Images
Homeless in Los Angeles
On the streets in Los Angeles
Robert Taylor cleans up around his encampment in downtown Los Angeles. The wall next to where he sleeps remains charred from a fire. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Robert Taylor on the streets of downtown Los Angeles. His good humor makes his life, amid a ragged collection of tarps and shopping carts, all the sadder.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
A man with patched-together shoes sleeps on the street. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Lloyd Cook, left, and Leneace Pope help Ameer Holloway wash his hair. Pope calls Cook Bam, and the two have talked about getting married. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
The tents of homeless people on South Broadway in downtown Los Angeles. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Floyd Williams and Arleta Brown get into a fight. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority workers Jaime Olmos, left, and Luis Alfredo Suarez check on Je’Kwese Ross. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Arleta Brown pulls a plastic tarp in preparation for a sanitation sweep. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
A card game at a homeless encampment. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Robert Taylor is often smiling, seemingly unconcerned. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
1/10